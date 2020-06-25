360 Digital Closing Bell 6-25-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.
Michael covers the highlights and Oxy trying to raise 3M and the Dallas Fed Production numbers
International News Desk: We have a Chinese Wind Farm being installed next to US Air Force Base.
Show Notes:
Occidental Petroleum sets deadline for bids on Wyoming, Colorado properties
Oil firms slam brakes on return-to-work as virus cases soar
Minnesota sues Exxon, Koch and API for being ‘deceptive’ on climate change
Deep in the Heart of Texas, a Chinese Wind Farm Raises Eyebrows
Dallas Fed Energy Survey – Activity in the oil and gas sector deteriorated further in Q2
ESG Funds Setting a Record Pace for Launches in 2020
