360 Digital Closing Bell 6-25-2020
Occidental Petroleum sets deadline for bids on Wyoming, Colorado properties
Oil firms slam brakes on return-to-work as virus cases soar
Minnesota sues Exxon, Koch and API for being ‘deceptive’ on climate change
Deep in the Heart of Texas, a Chinese Wind Farm Raises Eyebrows
Dallas Fed Energy Survey – Activity in the oil and gas sector deteriorated further in Q2

Michael covers the highlights and Oxy trying to raise 3M and the Dallas Fed Production numbers

International News Desk: We have a Chinese Wind Farm being installed next to US Air Force Base.






