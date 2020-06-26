1 min ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 6-26-2020
5 hours ago
Occidental Petroleum Continues to Take Small Steps to Address Its Massive Debt
5 hours ago
Fortis Utility Tucson Electric Power Sets Target to Reduce Carbon Emissions by 80 Percent by 2035
6 hours ago
U.S. refinery capacity sets new record as of January 1, 2020
7 hours ago
Still Reeling From Oil Plunge, Texas Faces New Threat: Surge in Virus Cases
7 hours ago
Deutsche Bank and Olam International close Asia’s first FX Forward using ESG performance targets

360 Digital Closing Bell 6-26-2020

in Coal News / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Finance / Natural Gas News   by

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.  

Michael covers the highlights and the new discussions about pricing change on WTI vs Cushing

International News Desk: Capital availability being tied to ESG. Something we have been covering internationaly and US.

Deutsche Bank and Olam International close Asia’s first FX Forward using ESG performance targets






Check out the Oil & Gas 360 News Desk for all of our charts, and show notes. 

Oil and Gas 360 News Desk

Show Notes: 


Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors.  - uploading shortly....



Tags: , ,
Legal Notice