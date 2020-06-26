360 Digital Closing Bell 6-26-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.
Michael covers the highlights and the new discussions about pricing change on WTI vs Cushing
International News Desk: Capital availability being tied to ESG. Something we have been covering internationaly and US.
Deutsche Bank and Olam International close Asia’s first FX Forward using ESG performance targets
Check out the Oil & Gas 360 News Desk for all of our charts, and show notes.
Show Notes:
Urals u-turn as Europe shuns expensive Russian oil
The world’s Top 10 oil producers and consumers
U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 265
Column: Oil refiners adapt to post-lockdown shift to gasoline from diesel – Kemp
Two leading oil price reporting agencies launch new U.S. crude benchmarks to rival WTI
Occidental Petroleum Continues to Take Small Steps to Address Its Massive Debt
U.S. refinery capacity sets new record as of January 1, 2020
Still Reeling From Oil Plunge, Texas Faces New Threat: Surge in Virus Cases
Deutsche Bank and Olam International close Asia’s first FX Forward using ESG performance targets
Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors. - uploading shortly....