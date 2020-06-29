2 hours ago
EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference registration is open
2 hours ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Andrew Bruce from Data Gumbo
2 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: EnergyNet- Commodities Automation = ROI – Especially in Covid times
3 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 6-29-2020
5 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 6-29-2020
8 hours ago
bp agrees to sell its petrochemicals business to INEOS

360 Digital Closing Bell 6-29-2020

in Coal News / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Finance / Natural Gas News   by

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.  

Michael covers the highlights and the Chesapeake and Lilis bankrupts 

International News Desk: Iraq lowers June oil exports, but is still over the OPEC+ quota. 

Ethiopia rejects UN Security Council's role in dam dispute. 







Check out the Oil & Gas 360 News Desk for all of our charts, and show notes. 

Oil and Gas 360 News Desk

Show Notes: 


Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors.  - uploading shortly....



Tags: , ,
Legal Notice