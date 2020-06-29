360 Digital Closing Bell 6-29-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.
Michael covers the highlights and the Chesapeake and Lilis bankrupts
International News Desk: Iraq lowers June oil exports, but is still over the OPEC+ quota.
Ethiopia rejects UN Security Council's role in dam dispute.
Column: Hedge funds lack conviction on oil outlook: Kemp
Oil mixed on improving economic data, uptick in virus cases
bp agrees to sell its petrochemicals business to INEOS
Chesapeake Energy Corporation Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Process
Sonatrach, Total sign LNG deal extension
Beloyarsk Nuclear Power Station -BN-600 Life Extension to Seek 2040 Date
