360 Digital Closing Bell 6-30-2020

Michael covers the highlights and the Chesapeake bankrupt updates. We have Dan Genovese, Director, Consulting Services, EnerCom as a guest to talk about his personal take on Chesapeake, and the capital accelerator program at The Oil & Gas Conference.

International News Desk: Iraq lowers June oil exports, but is still over the OPEC+ quota, and ADNOC to shut down Bab oil field for maintenance. This will reduce production by 370,000 bpd.​