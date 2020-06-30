360 Digital Closing Bell 6-30-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail. The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.
Michael covers the highlights and the Chesapeake bankrupt updates. We have Dan Genovese, Director, Consulting Services, EnerCom as a guest to talk about his personal take on Chesapeake, and the capital accelerator program at The Oil & Gas Conference.
International News Desk: Iraq lowers June oil exports, but is still over the OPEC+ quota, and ADNOC to shut down Bab oil field for maintenance. This will reduce production by 370,000 bpd.
Show Notes:
