360 Digital Closing Bell 6-4-2020

Big day in Energy Equities - Tech Stocks down - Oil $37.17 Nat Gas Flat
International News Desk: Trump administration expected to sign and executive order that would allow federal agencies to use emergency powers to fast track major energy infrastructure projects.
Hydrogen trains could be on their way to Italy after major firms seal five-year agreement
Trump to sign order giving agencies emergency powers to fast-track energy projects: sources
