360 Digital Closing Bell 6-5-2020
Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Union Oil Company of California has retained EnergyNet Indigo as exclusive transaction and technical advisor for an acquisition opportunity located in Van Zandt County, Texas
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Completes Strategic Recapitalization, Changes in Governance, Redetermination of Its Borrowing Base, and Selection of New Operator
Premier Oil renegotiates deal to buy BP North Sea assets
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: A Stranded Nation – by Heidi McKillop
Lower crude oil prices will mean less exploration and development

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 6 min summary of the energy markets.  

Big day in the markets with the 2 million jobs and the OPEC news. 

International News Desk: A Chevron Corp crude oil cargo has become embroiled in U.S. sanctions on shipping companies for violating restrictions on doing business with Venezuela, the company confirmed on Friday. 


Show Notes: 

Chevron oil cargo tangled in U.S. sanctions on Venezuela

