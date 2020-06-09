25 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 6-9-2020
2 hours ago
ConocoPhillips Chairman: US shale will come back
6 hours ago
“Chesapeake Energy Shares Halted By NYSE Amid Reports of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plans” (CHK)
6 hours ago
Carnot Compression Inc. Announces the Launch of a Reg CF Raise on StartEngine
7 hours ago
Chesapeake preps bankruptcy plan to hand control to lenders
7 hours ago
Outlook for Crude Oil from Aegis Energy Risk

360 Digital Closing Bell 6-9-2020

in Coal News / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / Energy News / Featured Interviews / Finance / Natural Gas News   by

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.  

“Chesapeake Energy Shares Halted By NYSE Amid Reports of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plans” (CHK)

. Stay tuned for "Tanner's Law".  

International News Desk: Qatar oil minister says the price war was a mistake. - Really?






Check out the Oil & Gas 360 News Desk for all of our charts, and show notes. 

Oil and Gas 360 News Desk

Show Notes: 

Transcript: * "Its more like a guideline" - Capt Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean .*Automatically transcribed by Trint - may contain grammatical errors.  - uploading shortly....



Tags: , ,
Legal Notice