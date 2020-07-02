2 mins ago
-360 Digital Closing Bell 7-2-2020

Michael Tanner hosts the 360 Digital Closing Bell - out every day in your e-mail.  The best 8 min summary of the energy markets.  

Have a safe and Happy 4th of July

Michael covers the highlights and the unemployment numbers. All of the stories listed below. 

International News Desk: Half way through 2020 there has been 4.9 billion boe in discoveries. The lowest of the century. 






