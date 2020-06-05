5 mins ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: A Stranded Nation – by Heidi McKillop
55 mins ago
Lower crude oil prices will mean less exploration and development
5 hours ago
Borr Drilling Limited – Completing Financial Restructuring and Conditions for Equity Offering
14 hours ago
Antero Midstream Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
15 hours ago
SEACOR Marine Announces Agreement to Consolidate SEACOSCO Joint Venture
15 hours ago
QEP Resources Announces Amendment to Credit Agreement

360 Energy Expert Network Preview: A Stranded Nation – by Heidi McKillop

in Canada / Canada News / Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy Expert Network / Energy Expert Network Interviews / Energy News   by

Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Please join us Monday, June 8, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network  for our exclusive “A Stranded Nation”  by Heidi McKillup Interview.

The environment is arguably the most debated topic of modern Canadian politics. The use of hydrocarbons has become a central political discourse within Canada. The decision to build a national pipeline to meet international demand has left Canadians divided and uncertain. A Stranded Nation is a documentary about our national interests, a competitive oil and gas sector, and the benefits it provides to all Canadians.

 

 

Tags: , , ,
Legal Notice