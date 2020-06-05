360 Energy Expert Network Preview: A Stranded Nation – by Heidi McKillop

Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Please join us Monday, June 8, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network for our exclusive “A Stranded Nation” by Heidi McKillup Interview.

The environment is arguably the most debated topic of modern Canadian politics. The use of hydrocarbons has become a central political discourse within Canada. The decision to build a national pipeline to meet international demand has left Canadians divided and uncertain. A Stranded Nation is a documentary about our national interests, a competitive oil and gas sector, and the benefits it provides to all Canadians.