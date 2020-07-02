360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Allen Gillmer

Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: JOIN US on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network to watch our exclusive interview with Allen Gillmer, Founder and Board Member of ENVERUS.

About Enverus:

In 1999, Enverus was founded as Drillinginfo, a groundbreaking provider of reliable oil & gas data, when the industry was on the brink of a digital revolution—a revolution that we would eventually fuel. Over the years, we grew exponentially through product innovation, market expansion, and acquisitions. Today, we are the energy industry’s leading data, insights, and software company, helping customers outpace their competition and influence their respective industries. Our cutting-edge SaaS platform delivers innovative solutions to the oil & gas analytics, trading & risk, and business automation segments over mobile, web, and desktop platforms. We provide value to customers across the entire energy industry, including the upstream, minerals, oilfield services, financial services, midstream, refining, power, and industrial segments. In the summer of 2019, Drillinginfo rebranded as Enverus to better represent our growing range of solutions and vision for the future. Enverus (said “en-vair-uhs”) represents the industry we serve (EN), the insight and vision we bring you through our solutions (VER), and the collaboration within our team and our commitment to you (US). Together, EN-VER-US represents our promise and commitment to you, our customers, and our employees.