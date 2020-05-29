47 seconds ago
Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Please join us Monday, June 1, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network  for our exclusive Crossroads Strategic Advisors Interview.

360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Wolfpack- oil and gas 360

360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Crossroads Strategic Advisors- oil and gas 360

About Crossroads Strategic Advisors:

Crossroads Strategic Advisors provides advice on recapitalization and restructuring strategies for middle market companies. Amid volatility and uncertainty, clients hire Crossroads to navigate out-of-court workouts, distressed M&A and bankruptcy reorganizations. As turnaround operators with an investor’s perspective, Crossroads provides valuable insights and creative solutions for operators, investors, creditors and other stakeholders. Over the past 20 years, our principals have served as advisor, investor or executive in over 150 transactions worth in excess of $100 billion, including 40 bankruptcy cases and 65 bank facilities and high yield offerings. Crossroads provides support and guidance throughout the restructuring process to unravel intertwined financial, legal and operational issues.

