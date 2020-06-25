360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Anastasia Redmakers and Gus Rivero from EnergyNet

Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: JOIN US on Monday, June 29, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network to watch our exclusive interview with Anastasia Rademakers, Strategic Director and Gus Rivero, VP of Government Resources at EnergyNet.

About EnergyNet:

EnergyNet offers an easy-to-use oil, gas, and other commodities auction and sealed bid transaction service that facilitates the sale of producing working interests (operated and non-operated), overrides, royalties, mineral interests, leasehold, and other contracts. EnergyNet is a continuous online marketplace with due diligence and bidding available 24/7/365, where auctions and sealed bid packages close weekly. Most of the properties EnergyNet sells typically range in value from $1,000 to $250MM. EnergyNet’s tech-enabled platform allows clients the flexibility and convenience of conducting their acquisition and divestment activities online. EnergyNet clients include majors, large independents, bank trust departments, foundations, churches, universities, individuals, and government agencies. EnergyNet’s technological and marketing reach presents a multi-commodity property portfolio to thousands of qualified investors with multi-billion-dollar buying power. EnergyNet maximizes divestment returns by enabling sellers to achieve the highest prices for properties in their industry, while driving down costs.