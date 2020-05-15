59 mins ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Enverus
Will the Eastern Mediterranean pipeline deal create a regional energy hub?
EIA expects lower natural gas production in 2020
IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol on What is Starting to Bring Oil Markets Back to Balance; Early Signs of Recovery in Global Energy Demand; and Why Predictions for the Demise of U.S. Shale are “Premature”
Apergy to Host Fireside Chat Conference Call
Laredo Petroleum Announces 1-For-20 Reverse Stock Split

360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Enverus

Publisher’s Note: Please join us Monday, May 18, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network  for our exclusive Enverus Interview.

About Enverus:

In 1999, Enverus was founded as Drillinginfo, a groundbreaking provider of reliable oil & gas data, when the industry was on the brink of a digital revolution—a revolution that we would eventually fuel. Over the years, we grew exponentially through product innovation, market expansion, and acquisitions. Today, we are the energy industry’s leading data, insights, and software company, helping customers outpace their competition and influence their respective industries. Our cutting-edge SaaS platform delivers innovative solutions to the oil & gas analytics, trading & risk, and business automation segments over mobile, web, and desktop platforms. We provide value to customers across the entire energy industry, including the upstream, minerals, oilfield services, financial services, midstream, refining, power, and industrial segments. In the summer of 2019, Drillinginfo rebranded as Enverus to better represent our growing range of solutions and vision for the future. Enverus (said “en-vair-uhs”) represents the industry we serve (EN), the insight and vision we bring you through our solutions (VER), and the collaboration within our team and our commitment to you (US). Together, EN-VER-US represents our promise and commitment to you, our customers, and our employees.

