360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Geoffrey Cann

Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Please join us Wednesday June 24, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network for our exclusive interview with Geoffrey Cann, author of “Bits, Bytes and Barrels: The Digital Transformation of Oil and Gas”.

About Geoffrey Cann:

Former partner with one of the Big 4 consulting firms, I have over 30 years of experience advising the oil and gas, energy and technology companies to help create lasting value. My clients include very large integrated oil companies, downstream petroleum refiners and marketers, pipeline companies, fracking services, drilling and completions services, logistics, LNG projects, and many more. Most of my work over 3 decades has been at the intersection of a business problem and a technology solution, and since 2013, the impacts of digital technologies and the oil and gas industry.