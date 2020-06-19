13 mins ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Geoffrey Cann
Higher Western Canada spot prices limit U.S. natural gas imports from Canada
BC Ferries’ Hybrid-electric Newbuilds Enter Service – A new update to a proven technology for WWII submarines
India eyes private investment to open 41 new coal mines
CH4 Energy Six, LLC (“CH4”) has retained EnergyNet.com to market for sale its deep fee non-producing leasehold rights and optional operated working interest in 26 shallow oil and gas properties located in Reeves County, Texas
Oilfield Services May Not Recover Until 2023

360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Geoffrey Cann

Closing Bell Story / Energy Expert Network / Energy Expert Network Interviews / Energy News

Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Please join us Wednesday June 24, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network  for our exclusive interview with Geoffrey Cann, author of  “Bits, Bytes and Barrels: The Digital Transformation of Oil and Gas”.

 

 

360 Energy Expert Network Preview: 360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Geoffrey Cann- oil and gas 360

 

About Geoffrey Cann:

Former partner with one of the Big 4 consulting firms, I have over 30 years of experience advising the oil and gas, energy and technology companies to help create lasting value. My clients include very large integrated oil companies, downstream petroleum refiners and marketers, pipeline companies, fracking services, drilling and completions services, logistics, LNG projects, and many more. Most of my work over 3 decades has been at the intersection of a business problem and a technology solution, and since 2013, the impacts of digital technologies and the oil and gas industry.

