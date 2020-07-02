360 Energy Expert Network Preview: George Friedman

Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: JOIN US on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network to watch our exclusive interview with George Friedman, Founder and Chairman of Geopolitical Futures about his most recent book “The Storm Before the Calm: America’s Discord, the Coming Crisis of the 2020s, and the Triumph Beyond”.

About Geopolitical Futures:

Geopolitical Futures tells you the continuing story of the future. We do that by charting the course of the international system. We have a model, a way of looking at the world, based on the assumption that impersonal forces – things like geography, politics, economics, military capability and demography – govern world leaders not the other way around. It’s an important distinction you don’t see anywhere else. Because when you know what compels and constrains a leader, you can predict how the nation they lead will behave. When you know how nations behave, you can anticipate how the international system will change. When you can anticipate how the international system will change, you begin to see world events as we do: in the context of a much longer and more interesting story than the mainstream media can tell, one that traces dispassionately the rise and fall of world powers.