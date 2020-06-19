360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Rob Turnham with Goodrich Petroleum

1 min ago
Publisher’s Note: Please join us Tuesday, June 23, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network  for our exclusive interview with Rob Turnham, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goodrich Petroleum.

 

 

About Goodrich Petroleum:

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (“TMS”) in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Due to the current oil price environment, we are concentrating the vast majority of our exploitation and development efforts on natural gas on our existing leased acreage in the core of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is publically traded and listed on the NYSE American under the symbol GDP.

