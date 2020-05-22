25 seconds ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: NSAI
Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Please join us Wednesday, May 27, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network  for our exclusive Netherland, Sewell & Associates Interview.

About Netherland, Sewell & Associates:

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) is a worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. We deliver high quality, fully integrated engineering, operational, geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and economic solutions for all facets of the upstream energy industry.

  • Established in 1961
  • Offices in Dallas and Houston, Texas
  • 60+ Engineers, Geologists, Geophysicists, and Petrophysicists
  • 75+ Engineering and Geology Analysts
  • Expertise in most producing basins worldwide
  • Well known within the oil & gas and financial communities
  • Chosen by more companies for their SEC reserves reporting than any other petroleum consulting firm
  • Focused on building client relationships and delivering exceptional service
