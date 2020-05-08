16 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-8-2020
22 mins ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
1 hour ago
Maersk Drilling in new round of layoffs
1 hour ago
South Africa / Country Is Ready To Relaunch Nuclear Plans, Says Ministry
3 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 5-8-2020
8 hours ago
Noble Midstream Partners Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Locus Bio-Energy Solutions

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy Expert Network / Energy Expert Network Interviews / Energy News   by

Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Please join us Tuesday, May 12, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network  for our exclusive Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Interview.

360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Locus Bio-Energy Solutions- oil and gas 360

 

360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Locus Bio-Energy Solutions- oil and gas 360

A great interview with Jon Rogers, CEO, Locus Bio -Energy Solutions; Dan Genovese, Director, EnerCom and Stu Turley, Director/Publisher 360.

About Locus Bio-Energy Solutions:

We strive to offer the best in high-level, science-driven and sustainable solutions that bring new chemistry to the industry. How? By turning novel, highly-potent biosurfactants into safe, customized treatments for upstream oil applications. Each treatment is produced in a localized production center and optimized specifically for individual well conditions and regional challenges.

Tags: , ,
Legal Notice