49 seconds ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Locus Bio – Energy Solutions -solutions supporting ESG and new tax deductions approved by the Texas Railroad Commission
6 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-6-2020
7 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Premier Oilfield Group – Shutting in wells can force companies out of business.
11 hours ago
Enverus -The Path to Recovery Will Follow the Fundamentals
13 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by XTO Energy Inc., an ExxonMobil Subsidiary, as the exclusive advisor to assist with the transaction of certain oil and gas properties
14 hours ago
Enable Midstream Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Please join us this Tuesday, May 12, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network  for our exclusive Locus Bio – Energy Solutions  Interview. 

We’re dedicated to developing high-potency and low-toxicity biosurfactant treatments giving “Best-in-Class” performance while minimizing safety, environmental and spill concerns. These non-GMO, renewable solutions have never been used at scale in the oil industry to date. The NEW tax deductions that were just approved by the Texas Railroad Commission can have a 10 year impact. This saves money, the stake holders, and the ecology.

A great interview with Jon Rogers, CEO, Locus Bio -Energy Solutions; Dan Genovese, Director, EnerCom and Stu Turley, Director/Publisher 360.

Energy360_Locus Bio Energy Solutions - oilandgas360

 

 

 

 

 

