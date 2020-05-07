360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Locus Bio – Energy Solutions -solutions supporting ESG and new tax deductions approved by the Texas Railroad Commission

Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Please join us this Tuesday, May 12, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network for our exclusive Locus Bio – Energy Solutions Interview.

We’re dedicated to developing high-potency and low-toxicity biosurfactant treatments giving “Best-in-Class” performance while minimizing safety, environmental and spill concerns. These non-GMO, renewable solutions have never been used at scale in the oil industry to date. The NEW tax deductions that were just approved by the Texas Railroad Commission can have a 10 year impact. This saves money, the stake holders, and the ecology.

A great interview with Jon Rogers, CEO, Locus Bio -Energy Solutions; Dan Genovese, Director, EnerCom and Stu Turley, Director/Publisher 360.