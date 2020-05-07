360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Locus Bio-Energy Solutions

Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Please join us Tuesday, May 12, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network for our exclusive Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Interview.

A great interview with Jon Rogers, CEO, Locus Bio -Energy Solutions; Dan Genovese, Director, EnerCom and Stu Turley, Director/Publisher 360.

About Locus Bio-Energy Solutions:

We strive to offer the best in high-level, science-driven and sustainable solutions that bring new chemistry to the industry. How? By turning novel, highly-potent biosurfactants into safe, customized treatments for upstream oil applications. Each treatment is produced in a localized production center and optimized specifically for individual well conditions and regional challenges.