360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Premier Oilfield Group

Publisher’s Note: Please join us this Tuesday May 5, 2020 on The 360 Energy Expert Network  for  Premier Oilfield Group Interview.

360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Premier Oilfield Group- oil and gas 360

 

 

 

360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Premier Oilfield Group- oil and gas 360

About Premier:

Premier integrates reservoir rock and fluid measurements across multiple disciplines to deliver completions and reservoir solutions in unconventional and conventional plays. Our proven workflows deliver timely, relevant data by doing the right experiments, doing those experiments right, and providing client-ready, fit-for-use results. Additionally, Premier utilizes its vast expertise to answer critical questions through analysis and simulation. Finally, Premier integrates diverse measurements to diagnose and match actual well performance, and to design future development strategies.

