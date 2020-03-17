4 Oil Stocks to Watch as Prices Fall Due to the OPEC War

While the coronavirus crisis has sent the financial markets across the world into a tailspin, the situation has been further compounded by the OPEC War, which has led to a crash in oil prices. The situation is related to the disagreement between OPEC, which is effectively led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The disagreement with regards to oil production led to OPEC flooding the market with more oil, which resulted in a massive drop that threatened the state of the markets. In such a situation, many oil stocks declined and many went into penny stock territory ...