4 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income

The way you invest post-retirement will be vastly different than your pre-retirement approach, as you shift from accumulating wealth to living off of your nest egg. Social Security is a safety net, helping to replace some of your income, with your life savings there to supplement your retirement cash flow.

One way to make sure you have enough money is to invest in large, industry-leading companies that pay big dividends. Here are four you should take a look at right now.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. This master limited partnership helps to move oil and natural gas, and the products into which they get turned, around the country and the world. It owns a collection of pipelines, storage, processing facilities, ports, and transportation assets that would be virtually impossible to replicate. And, most important, roughly 85% of its gross operating margin is fee-based (it gets paid for the use of its assets), so the prices of the commodities it moves aren't that important to its financial results.

