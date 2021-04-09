15 hours ago
Column: Ensuring the energy transition is equitable
16 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 3.5 million barrels
16 hours ago
China drills deep in disputed South China Sea
17 hours ago
Exxon says it may close down its oil refinery in Norway
18 hours ago
Valero warns of bigger first-quarter loss on costs from Texas deep freeze
19 hours ago
Oil falls on surge in U.S. gasoline stocks

44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

