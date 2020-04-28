5 Hot Gold Penny Stocks That Are Soaring This Week

It’s no secret that gold is hot right now, and there plenty of hot gold penny stocks worth watching as the gold price continues to climb.

As crude oil prices continue to drop sharply, gold prices are seeing additional safe-haven buying interest.

June gold futures were up $4.50 an ounce at $1,740.00 on Monday, but according to Bank of America, gold prices could reach $3,000 this year.

Here are five hot gold penny stocks that saw sizeable increases on Monday that investors should watch.

5 Gold Penny Stocks to Watch: Guyana ...