7 hours ago
NV5 Awarded $8 Million in LNG Utility Projects to Begin Immediately
7 hours ago
Occidental Provides Update on Capital Spending and Cost Reductions
7 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Interview: Enverus is a real asset to the energy sector in regular times, let alone in a pandemic.
1 day ago
European natural gas storage inventories are at record-high levels at the end of winter
1 day ago
21-Day National Lockdown to Be Implemented in the Republic of South Africa (“South Africa”)
1 day ago
Indonesia Energy Obtains Key Permit to Initiate its 2020 Drilling Campaign

5 of the Riskiest Dividends in the Oil Patch

in 360 Company Releases   by
 March 25, 2020 - 10:03 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts





5 of the Riskiest Dividends in the Oil Patch

Dividend investors had better beware as they look for top stocks in the oil industry. Some former dividend darlings have responded to the oil price collapse by mercilessly slashing their payouts. Occidental Petroleum just cut its dividend by 86%. Apache, an exploration and production (E&P) company, went even further, cutting its dividend by 90%!

It's not a question of whether there are more cuts coming in the sector, but which company will be next. 

Oil industry stocks have been hammered, which has increased dividend yields. But are the payouts safe? Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (March 25, 2020 - 10:03 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice