5 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

The oil industry is usually a pretty boring place to invest. Not lately, though.

Oil prices have been swinging wildly for the past few weeks, but they haven't swung anywhere close to the $60/barrel they reached in February. And with a global crude oil surplus keeping a lid on prices, most oil companies are looking like risky investments moving forward.

Renewables, on the other hand, are looking like a comparatively solid bet for energy investors. So we asked five of our Motley Fool contributors who follow the energy sector what renewable stocks they'd recommend for investors right now. They came back with Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA), Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR), Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY).

