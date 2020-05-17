5 Top Stocks for the 2020 Oil Crash

Oil prices have rebounded since the bottom in late April, when U.S. crude futures actually went negative at one point. But don't let that fool you into thinking the worst is over for the oil patch. Even with crude moving higher, a record glut of oil in storage and continued overproduction are only compounding the situation. For many companies in the oil business, things will only get worse before they get better. And that means there's a lot of risk that investors should avoid.

But that doesn't mean there are no opportunities worth considering. To help you get started in finding the stocks worth buying in the 2020 oil crash, we tapped five of our top energy industry contributors to offer up their best ideas. They came back with three of the strongest companies in the safest part of the oil patch (all on sale right now) and two tangential ideas that could benefit from a protracted period of cheap oil.

