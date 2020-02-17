5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Orca Exploration on the Up

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was trading at 572.39 points last Friday (February 14), up by 1.39 points on the previous day, but still behind where it was the same time the previous week at 574.01 points.

News last week was again dominated by the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in China, which is continuing to dampen the economic outlook not only there, but also globally as demand for metals sinks and the impact of travel limitations starts to bite into the tourism and education sectors.

Through last week, gold was headed upwards, reaching US$1,582.87 an ounce, while oil also saw an increase to reach US$51.63 a barrel, undoing some losses made since the start of the year.

Looking at juniors on the TSXV, here are the five best-performing companies from last week:

Orca Exploration (TSXV:ORC.A)

Mangazeya Mining (TSXV:MGZ.H)

Barksdale Capital (TSXV:BRO)

Abraplata Resource (TSXV:ABRA)

Patagonia Gold (TSXV:PGDC)

Read on to find out more about what each company has been up to lately.

Orca Exploration

Orca Exploration is a natural gas project developer with a focus on its assets in Tanzania, where it operates a license offshore containing the Songo Songo gas field and a gas-processing facility. The company also has interests in Italy.

The company’s most recent news came in late January, when it announced the commencement of a substantial issuer bid of up to C$50 million.

Orca Exploration was trading at C$11.25 on the TSXV last Friday after gaining 60.71 percent over the previous five days of trading.

Mangazeya Mining

Mangazeya Mining has three non-ferrous and precious metals deposits in the Zabaykalsky Krai of the Russian Far East.

The company has not released any updates since it appeared on this list last week, with its latest news being its production results for 2019. It reported an 80.2 percent increase in gold ore mined year-on-year, for annual output of 44,390 ounces of gold.

Still, the company was trading at C$0.09 last Friday — up by 50 percent since Monday (February 10).

Barksdale Capital

A base metals-focused company, Barksdale Capital operates in the US, where it has a portfolio of prospective targets in Southern Arizona.

The company hasn’t posted any new news since late November of last year, when it reported that drilling at its recently acquired San Antonio property in Arizona had defined a shallow copper porphyry target.

Even with the lack of news in the last few months, Barksdale Capital was trading up by 36.51 percent on the TSXV last week, reaching C$0.43.

AbraPlata Resource

Gold and silver explorer and developer AbraPlata Resource has its flagship asset in the Diablillos silver-gold project in Argentina. The company also owns properties in Chile.

On January 27, the company reported the intersection of 17.5 meters of 604 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver and 7 meters of 20.6 g/t gold and 202 g/t silver at Diablillos.

Though the news is half a month old, it’s the most recent release from the company, which was trading at C$0.085 on the TSXV last Friday, up by 30.77 percent.

Patagonia Gold

Miner and developer Patagonia Gold is unsurprisingly focused on the Patagonia region of Southern Argentina, where it holds the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the Cap-Oeste underground project.

The most recent release from the company was on January 15, when it reported that it was undergoing a corporate reorganization to optimize operations in Santa Cruz.

According to the release, two of its subsidiaries will merge to form one entity, streamlining processes in Santa Cruz. The two subsidiaries being merged operate in the same province and are the result of a merger between Patagonia Gold and Hunt Mining in 2019.

Patagonia Gold was trading at C$0.065 last Friday after gaining 30 percent over the week.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

