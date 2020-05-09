5 Under-the-Radar Energy Stocks to Buy Now

Everybody's talking about oil right now: oil stocks, oil prices, oil tankers stuck offshore because there's no room for their cargo in storage. But the outlook for the oil industry is uncertain at best, and most investors should probably avoid it.

Rather than investing in the oil industry, which everyone's talking about, you might want to consider putting your money into stocks that nobody's talking about. We asked five of our Motley Fool contributors what under-the-radar energy stocks they're keeping an eye on right now, while everyone else is distracted by oil.

They came back with two renewable yieldcos, two solar energy companies, and a natural gas equipment manufacturer. Here's why they like Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR), Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS), SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), and Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY).

