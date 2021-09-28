50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

12 mins ago
Lack of investment, more demand to drive oil price volatility – industry execs
1 hour ago
Brent oil jumps to nearly 3-year high above $80 before turning negative
2 hours ago
Fundare Resources closes the acquisition of the Redtail Assets from Whiting Petroleum Company
21 hours ago
Exclusive: Bloomberg at The Oil & Gas Conference
22 hours ago
Exclusive: Rystad Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference
23 hours ago
Oil will climb to $90 by year-end: Goldman Sachs

