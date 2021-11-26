2 days ago
Oil giant Shell strikes deal to buy power from ‘world’s largest offshore wind farm’
2 days ago
Former Trump energy secretary says releasing oil from reserves is ‘bad policy choice’
2 days ago
China so far non-committal to Washington’s oil release, OPEC+ unmoved
2 days ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 21 Bcf
2 days ago
Analysis: Biden’s oil reserves bet mixes China outreach with appeal to U.S. voters
2 days ago
Oil prices are headed for $100 despite U.S. efforts to release reserves, analyst says

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Intraday Session

