82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

16 hours ago
API unveils ten-point policy plan to restore U.S. energy leadership, fuel economic recovery
17 hours ago
Oil prices inch lower as China COVID, recession worries outweigh tight supply
18 hours ago
Natural gas plummets as Freeport delays facility restart following explosion
19 hours ago
OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels, sees risks
20 hours ago
Southwestern Energy, Uniper execute supply agreement for RSG
21 hours ago
$4.3 billion Continental takeover offer could trigger bidding war

