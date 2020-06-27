A Chicago company has finalized its purchase of the bankrupt Philly refinery

“It’s one of the best strategically located pieces of real estate east of the Mississippi from a trimodal perspective,” Roberto Perez, the chief executive of Hilco Redevelopment Partners, said in an interview.

“We have all of the skill sets to be doing this,” said Jeffrey Hecktman, the founder, chairman, and chief executive of the parent company, Hilco Global.

HRP, one of about 20 operating units in Hilco Global, agreed in February to pay $252 million for the property, but negotiated a $26.5 million price cut under a settlement announced Thursday.