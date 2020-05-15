A Wave of Downgrades for Big Oil's Credit

Amid falling oil prices, Moody's hit ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) with a credit rating downgrade on April 2, 2020, downgrading Exxon's credit one notch from "Aaa" to "Aa1." That might not seem like much, but even a single tick down in a credit rating can add millions of dollars in debt burden to a company's balance sheet. Of the hundreds of energy companies in the industry, let's see how many are getting hit with credit ratings downgrades -- and what that might mean for their futures in an already tough market.

Just like individuals, companies have credit ratings that are considered when it comes time to take on debt either as a bank loan, or as a bigger bond offering. The credit ratings are provided by several companies, but the largest of them are Moody's (NYSE: MCO), S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), and privately held Fitch Ratings.

