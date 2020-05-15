A Wave of Downgrades for Big Oil’s Credit

Amid falling oil prices, Moody's hit ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) with a credit rating downgrade on April 2, 2020, downgrading Exxon's credit one notch from "Aaa" to "Aa1." That might not seem like much, but even a single tick down in a credit rating can add millions of dollars in debt burden to a company's balance sheet. Of the hundreds of energy companies in the industry, let's see how many are getting hit with credit ratings downgrades -- and what that might mean for their futures in an already tough market.
Image Source: Getty Images.
Just like individuals, companies have credit ratings that are considered when it comes time to take on debt either as a bank loan, or as a bigger bond offering. The credit ratings are provided by several companies, but the largest of them are Moody's (NYSE: MCO), S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), and privately held Fitch Ratings.
Continue reading
Source: Motley Fool
(May 15, 2020 - 7:10 AM EDT)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com