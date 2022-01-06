‘Absolutely unprecedented’: Massive protests in Kazakhstan are making international shockwaves

CNBC

Over the span of just two days, what began as protests over spiking fuel prices have snowballed into the most serious unrest the Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan, a major energy producer and long a symbol of stability among the former Soviet states, has faced in decades.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in Kazakhstan,” Maximilian Hess, a Russian and Central Asian expert and fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, told CNBC on Thursday. “It’s absolutely unprecedented.“

Dozens of protesters are reported to have been killed, according to Kazakh media. On Wednesday, protesters lit government buildings in the business capital of Almaty ablaze and took over Almaty airport, which was retaken by military forces by the end of the night. Videos on social media showed demonstrators facing off against hundreds of security forces in riot gear and crowds pulling down the statue of longtime strongman and former president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Nazarbayev, who stepped down from the presidency in 2019 but still holds significant power, was removed on Wednesday from his position as head of the country’s powerful Security Council by the current Kazakh president — his hand-picked successor, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kazakhstan’s entire cabinet has resigned, but this has not quelled the protesters. The internet has been suspended by the authorities, and by the evening of Jan. 5, Tokayev had requested support from Russia, which has responded by deploying forces from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-led military alliance of former Soviet states. Russian paratroopers have now rolled into the country, which for many brings back chilling memories of Kazakhstan’s days under Soviet rule.

How did this start?