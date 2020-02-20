ACES Announces Kunberger As President, CEO

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Cultivation and Extraction Services (ACES), a vertically-integrated producer and wholesale distributor of quality CBD and cannabinoid products, is pleased to announce Kenneth Kunberger as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Kunberger brings extensive executive leadership experience and strategic insight to ACES. A strong communicator with a passion for product innovation, Kunberger has a vision that extends the company's reach beyond the wholesale market and into the consumer goods realm.

"It's exciting to be part of the ACES organization, particularly now, with the opening of our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Navigating the rapidly changing regulations and legislation that govern the CBD and cannabinoid industry can be challenging, but I'm looking forward to developing and growing the company to the forefront of the industry and capitalizing on the many opportunities for innovation and expansion," says Kunberger.

Kunberger joins the company from International Textile Group (ITG), where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to that role, Kunberger held multiple executive positions at ITG, including Chief Operating Officer and President of the company's Apparel and Specialty Fabrics Group. Kunberger's executive-level experience extends to other textile industry leaders such as VF Corporation and Burlington Industries, where he was president of the company's North America division.

"Ken's experience and skills will be invaluable as ACES takes its place as a leader in the CBD and cannabinoid market," said Ed Sartin, ACES Co-founder and Managing Director. "We are very pleased to have Ken on the ACES team and look forward to his insightful leadership as we continue to expand our product line and grow our customer base."

Greensboro, NC-based ACES is a vertically integrated grower, producer and wholesale distributor of high-concentration CBD crude oil and distillate. With strict production standards, state-of-the-art processing equipment and end-to-end testing methodologies, ACES consistently provides its customers with the highest-quality 100% traceable CBD crude and distillate for their products.

