ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales, Inc. Announces Keith Glasch Succeeds Jim Sinclair as Principal & President

SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keith Glasch is the new Principal and President of ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales. Keith succeeds Jim Sinclair, who assumes the role Chairman of the Board.

"This is an exciting time for ACI. Keith's leadership and commercial HVAC and air distribution experience can only accelerate ACI's long history of growth," said Sinclair. "The opportunity to lead at ACI is an honor. The collaboration between an impressive management team and strong engineering and sales talent has fueled years of successful HVAC projects," said Glasch.

Keith has 31 years of commercial HVAC experience, including his most recent role as President of Ruskin based in Kansas City. He has a MBA from University of Dallas and a BS from University of Illinois Champaign Urbana. His experience in commercial HVAC and air distribution with the firms Johnson Controls, Titus, Daikin, and Carrier ensures ACI's engineering and contracting customers will continue to deliver successful results.

Jim Sinclair founded ACI in 1985 with his business partner Mike Otani who remains as VP of the organization. Jim Sinclair has a BA from University of Arizona and his expertise in air distribution earned him the nickname "Jimmy Diffuser." Jim has been part of the Pacific Northwest construction community for 35 years. Jim grew ACI from a two person operation to a three location, 45 person manufacturers' rep firm representing top tier lines. He will remain with ACI in an advisory capacity.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., as well as, many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aci-mechanical-and-hvac-sales-inc-announces-keith-glasch-succeeds-jim-sinclair-as-principal--president-300981915.html

SOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales