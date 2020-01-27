Aclara Unveils its New Partner Ecosystem for Distribution Automation

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclara, a Hubbell Power Systems' brand and leading supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) to electric, gas and water utilities worldwide, is unveiling a rich partnership ecosystem for distribution automation (DA) that brings together field devices, communications networks and software.

With the growing adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs), microgrids, and electric vehicles (EVs), the electric distribution network is now a bi-directional, dynamic system that requires real-time control and optimization. In this environment, DA is becoming increasingly important for utilities to capture new growth opportunities and meet their customers' evolving needs.

"To make DA a reality and orchestrate the distribution grid, utilities have to find the right partners that can help them leverage their existing investments as well as new technologies, and then integrate these assets across platforms," said Kumi Premathilake, division vice president, AMI and Services, Hubbell Power Systems/Aclara.

The Aclara partner ecosystem allows utilities to adapt to changing market dynamics, deliver energy sustainably, and capture new revenue streams. These benefits are provided through tightly coupled assets and systems that optimize technology, lower operational costs and support consumers who want to control energy use, reduce costs and decrease environmental impacts.

"Our DA partner ecosystem will offer more than an open, agnostic platform," added Premathilake. "It will allow our partners to work with us to leverage each other's expertise and collaborate seamlessly across platforms, providing utilities with optimum visibility and control over their distribution systems."

The Aclara DA partner ecosystem includes companies with expertise in utility field devices, communications, and software-based control and coordination. These include:

Automation and control providers: Beckwith Electric Co. Inc., Largo, Fla. , and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Pullman, Wash. , which offer controllers that enable Hubbell/Aclara devices to function either on or off communications networks. When operating on a network, such as the Aclara RF™ electric network, these controllers centralize communications to SCADA, distribution management and other systems through the communications network.

Beckwith Electric Co. Inc., , and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, , which offer controllers that enable Hubbell/Aclara devices to function either on or off communications networks. When operating on a network, such as the Aclara RF™ electric network, these controllers centralize communications to SCADA, distribution management and other systems through the communications network. Software providers: OSI (Open Systems International Inc.), Medina, Minn. ; Survalent, Brampton, Ontario, Canada ; and Minsait ACS, Atlanta, Georgia , which create software that facilitates the control of electrical distribution systems – from basic SCADA to model-based advanced distribution management systems – by monitoring and measuring grid conditions as well as communicating with field devices. The Aclara RF communications network provides a resilient and reliable pathway between software solutions and the field devices on the electrical grid.

With distribution automation playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of a utility's operations, the need to accelerate the development of digital solutions and the demand for technology expertise and innovation is rapidly growing.

"The collaboration represented in the Aclara partner ecosystem for DA brings together the experience and technical expertise of multiple applications utilized by electric utilities. Coupling these solutions with Hubbell/Aclara networks and field devices is critical to providing a full solution to our customers," said Lisa Jones, product manager, Hubbell | Aclara.

About Aclara

Aclara, now part of the Hubbell Power Systems' family of brands, is a world-class supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) and services to more than 1,000 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara SIS offerings include smart meters and other field devices, advanced metering infrastructure and software and services that enable utilities to predict and respond to conditions, leverage their distribution networks effectively, and engage with their customers. Aclara was recently recognized for its vision and end-to-end solution strategy by Navigant Research, won a Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award as well as a North American New Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan, and was named a finalist in three categories of the Platts Global Energy Awards. Visit us at Aclara.com, follow us on Twitter @AclaraSolutions or subscribe to our blog.

About Hubbell Power Systems

Hubbell Power Systems, Inc. (HPS) is a subsidiary of Hubbell Incorporated and an international manufacturer of quality transmission, distribution, substation, OEM and telecommunications products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction and electric, gas and water utility applications. With revenues of $1.1 billion, HPS operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The headquarters is located in Columbia, South Carolina.

