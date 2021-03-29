Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

Stockholder Meeting Notice The 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Whiting Petroleum Corporation will be held on May 11, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Mountain Time, virtually via the internet at www.meetingcenter.io/258088867. The password for this meeting is — WLL2021. Proposals to be voted on at the meeting are listed below along with the Board of Directors’ recommendations. The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR all the nominees listed and FOR Proposals 2 and 3: To elect seven directors to hold office until the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified; - Janet L. Carrig - Susan M. Cunningham 03 - Paul J. Korus 04 - Kevin S. McCarthy 05 - Lynn A. Peterson 06 - Daniel J. Rice IV 07 - Anne Taylor To approve, by advisory vote, the compensation of our named executive officers; To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for 2021; and To consider and act upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. PLEASE NOTE – YOU CANNOT VOTE BY RETURNING THIS NOTICE. To vote your shares you must go online or request a paper copy of the proxy materials to receive a proxy card. Here’s how to order a copy of the proxy materials and select delivery preferences: Current and future delivery requests can be submitted using the options below. If you request an email copy, you will receive an email with a link to the current meeting materials. PLEASE NOTE: You must use the number in the shaded bar on the reverse side when requesting a copy of the proxy materials. Internet – Go to www.envisionreports.com/WLL. Click Cast Your Vote or Request Materials. Phone – Call us free of charge at 1-866-641-4276. Email – Send an email to [email protected] with “Proxy Materials Whiting Petroleum Corporation” in the subject line. Include your full name and address, plus the number located in the shaded bar on the reverse side, and state that you want a paper copy of the meeting materials. To facilitate timely delivery, all requests for a paper copy of proxy materials must be received by April 30, 2021.