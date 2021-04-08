Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 14A
Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.
(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)
NOT APPLICABLE
(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)
You invested in CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC. and it’s time to vote!
You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of Proxy material for the shareholder Meeting to be held on May 20, 2021.
Get informed before you vote
View the Annual Report, Notice & Proxy Statement online OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of the material(s) by requesting prior to May 06, 2021.
If you choose to vote these shares in person at the meeting, you must request a "legal proxy."
|
Vote at www.ProxyVote.com
|Control # XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX
|
THIS IS NOT A VOTABLE BALLOT
This is an overview of the proposals being presented at the upcoming shareholder meeting. Please follow the intructions on the reverse side to vote these important matters.
|Voting Items
|Board
Recommends
|
1.
|
Election of Directors
Nominees:
|01 William B. Berry
|04 Lon McCain
|07 Timothy G. Taylor
|For
|02 Harold G. Hamm
|05 John T. McNabb, II
|03 Shelly Lambertz
|06 Mark E. Monroe
|
3.
|Ratification of selection of grant Thornton LLP as independent registered public accounting firm
|For
|
4.
|Approve, by a non-binding vote, the compensation of the named executive officers.
|For
|
NOTE: Such other business as may propely come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Under New York Stock Exchange rules, brokers may vote “routine” matters at their discretion if your voting instructions are not communicated to us at least 10 days before the meeting. We will nevertheless follow your instructions, even if the broker’s discretionary vote has already been given, provided your instructions are received prior to the meeting date.
