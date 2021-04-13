Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION
Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
APA CORPORATION
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the
Shareholder Meeting to Be Held on May 27, 2021
|
APA CORPORATION
|
Meeting Information
|
Meeting Type: Annual Meeting
|
For holders as of: March 29, 2021
|
Date: May 27, 2021 Time: 10:00 AM CDT
|
Location: Virtual
|
|
|
|
|Voting items
The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following proposal(s):
|1.
|
Election of Directors
Nominees
|01
|
Annell R. Bay
|02
|
John J. Christmann IV
|03
|
Juliet S. Ellis
|04
|
Chansoo Joung
|05
|
John E. Lowe
|06
|
H. Lamar McKay
|07
|
William C. Montgomery
|08
|
Amy H. Nelson
|09
|
Daniel W. Rabun
|10
|
Peter A. Ragauss
The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following proposal(s):
|11
|
Ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as APA’s Independent Auditors
|12
|
Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation of APA’s Named Executive Officers
|13
|
Approval of the Apache Charter Amendment
NOTE: Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
