Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION
Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐
Check the appropriate box:
|
☐
|
Preliminary Proxy Statement
|
☐
|Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
|
☐
|
Definitive Proxy Statement
|
☒
|
Definitive Additional Materials
|
☐
|
Soliciting Material under Rule 14a-12
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
|(Name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|(Name of person(s) filing proxy statement, if other than the registrant)
|
Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):
|
☒
|
No fee required.
|
☐
|
Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(4) and 0-11.
|
(1)
|
Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
|
|
(2)
|
Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
|
|
(3)
|
Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
|
|
(4)
|
Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
|
|
(5)
|
Total fee paid:
|
|
☐
|
Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
|
☐
|
Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
|
(1)
|
Amount Previously Paid:
|
|
(2)
|
Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
|
|
(3)
|
Filing Party:
|
|
(4)
|
Date Filed:
|
|
Your Vote Counts!
|
|
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
2021 Annual Meeting
Vote by June 8, 2021
11:59 PM ET
|
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
333 W. SHERIDAN AVE.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73102
|
|
|
|
D48326-P54267-Z79620
You invested in DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION and it’s time to vote!
You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy material for the stockholder meeting to be held on June 9, 2021.
Get informed before you vote
View the Notice and Proxy Statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K online at www.ProxyVote.com OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of the material(s) by request prior to May 26, 2021. If you would like to request a copy of the material(s) for this and/or future stockholder meetings, you may (1) visit www.ProxyVote.com, (2) call 1-800-579-1639 or (3) send an email to [email protected] If sending an email, please include your control number (indicated below) in the subject line. Unless requested, you will not otherwise receive a paper or email copy.
We intend to hold our Annual Meeting in person. However, we are actively monitoring developments with the COVID-19 pandemic; we are sensitive to the public health and travel concerns our stockholders may have and the protocols that federal, state, and local governments may impose. In the event it is not possible or advisable to hold our Annual Meeting in person, we will announce alternative arrangements for the meeting as promptly as practicable, which may include holding the meeting solely by means of remote communication. Any alternative arrangements for the meeting will be publicly announced on the Company’s “Investors” webpage at www.devonenergy.com and filed with the SEC. If you are planning to attend our meeting, please check the webpage one week prior to the meeting date. As always, we encourage you to vote the shares prior to the Annual Meeting.
|
* Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance. At the meeting, you will need to request a ballot to vote these shares. As noted above, in the event it is not possible or advisable to hold our Annual Meeting in person, we will announce alternative arrangements for the meeting as promptly as practicable, which may include holding the meeting solely by means of remote communication.
|V1
Vote at www.ProxyVote.com
THIS IS NOT A VOTABLE BALLOT
|Voting Items
|Board
Recommends
|
1.
|
Election of Directors
Nominees:
|01) Barbara M. Baumann
|07) Karl F. Kurz
|02) John E. Bethancourt
|08) Robert A. Mosbacher Jr.
|
For
|03) Ann G. Fox
|09) Richard E. Muncrief
|04) David A. Hager
|10) Duane C. Radtke
|05) Kelt Kindick
|11) Valerie M. Williams
|06) John Krenicki Jr.
|
2.
|Ratify the appointment of the Company’s Independent Auditors for 2021.
|For
|
3.
|Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation.
|For
|
4.
|OTHER MATTERS
|Prefer to receive an email instead? While voting on www.ProxyVote.com, be sure to click “Sign up for E-delivery”.
D48327-P54267-Z79620