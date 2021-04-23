15 hours ago
The Oil and Gas Industry: Growing Commitments to Financial and ESG Stewardship: Highlights and Presentations from EnerCom Dallas: The Energy Investment & ESG Conference on April 6-7
15 hours ago
Credit Suisse says this could be the beginning of a ‘multi-decade’ opportunity for clean energy
16 hours ago
Exxon board member Jeff Ubben raises stake, as oil giant invests in carbon capture
17 hours ago
U.S., other countries deepen climate goals at Earth Day summit
18 hours ago
PetroTal announces 2020 year-end financial and operating results
19 hours ago
Valero Energy reports first quarter 2021 results

Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

in 360 Company Releases   by

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant                              Filed by a Party other than the Registrant  

Check the appropriate box:

 

  

Preliminary Proxy Statement

   Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

  

Definitive Proxy Statement

  

Definitive Additional Materials

  

Soliciting Material under Rule 14a-12


DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
(Name of registrant as specified in its charter)
        
(Name of person(s) filing proxy statement, if other than the registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  

No fee required.

  

Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(4) and 0-11.

 

(1)

  

Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

 

 

   

 

 

(2)

  

Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

 

 

   

 

 

(3)

  

Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

 

 

   

 

 

(4)

  

Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

 

 

   

 

 

(5)

  

Total fee paid:

        
   

 

  

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

  

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

 

(1)

  

Amount Previously Paid:

 

 

   

 

 

(2)

  

Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

 

 

   

 

 

(3)

  

Filing Party:

 

 

   

 

 

(4)

  

Date Filed:

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

                                
                    
   

 

Your Vote Counts!

     

LOGO

 

 

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

 

2021 Annual Meeting

Vote by June 8, 2021

11:59 PM ET

 

        

 

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

333 W. SHERIDAN AVE.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73102

  

LOGO                         

 

   

    

        

   

      

   
 
 
              
 
     

D48326-P54267-Z79620

                                        
            

You invested in DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION and it’s time to vote!

You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy material for the stockholder meeting to be held on June 9, 2021.

Get informed before you vote

View the Notice and Proxy Statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K online at www.ProxyVote.com OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of the material(s) by request prior to May 26, 2021. If you would like to request a copy of the material(s) for this and/or future stockholder meetings, you may (1) visit www.ProxyVote.com, (2) call 1-800-579-1639 or (3) send an email to [email protected] If sending an email, please include your control number (indicated below) in the subject line. Unless requested, you will not otherwise receive a paper or email copy.

We intend to hold our Annual Meeting in person. However, we are actively monitoring developments with the COVID-19 pandemic; we are sensitive to the public health and travel concerns our stockholders may have and the protocols that federal, state, and local governments may impose. In the event it is not possible or advisable to hold our Annual Meeting in person, we will announce alternative arrangements for the meeting as promptly as practicable, which may include holding the meeting solely by means of remote communication. Any alternative arrangements for the meeting will be publicly announced on the Company’s “Investors” webpage at www.devonenergy.com and filed with the SEC. If you are planning to attend our meeting, please check the webpage one week prior to the meeting date. As always, we encourage you to vote the shares prior to the Annual Meeting.

 

LOGO

 

 

 

* Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance. At the meeting, you will need to request a ballot to vote these shares. As noted above, in the event it is not possible or advisable to hold our Annual Meeting in person, we will announce alternative arrangements for the meeting as promptly as practicable, which may include holding the meeting solely by means of remote communication.

      V1  

Vote at www.ProxyVote.com

 

 

THIS IS NOT A VOTABLE BALLOT

 

This is an overview of the proposals being presented at the upcoming stockholder meeting. Please follow the instructions on the reverse side to vote these important matters.

    

 

 

    Voting Items       Board
Recommends
 

1.

  

Election of Directors

 

Nominees:

 

    
  01)   Barbara M. Baumann   07)   Karl F. Kurz  
  02)   John E. Bethancourt   08)   Robert A. Mosbacher Jr.  

LOGO  For

  03)   Ann G. Fox   09)   Richard E. Muncrief
  04)   David A. Hager   10)   Duane C. Radtke  
  05)   Kelt Kindick   11)   Valerie M. Williams  
    06)   John Krenicki Jr.        
 

2.

   Ratify the appointment of the Company’s Independent Auditors for 2021.   LOGO  For
 

3.

   Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation.   LOGO  For

4.

   OTHER MATTERS    
        

 

Prefer to receive an email instead? While voting on www.ProxyVote.com, be sure to click “Sign up for E-delivery”.

                                          D48327-P54267-Z79620

Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.