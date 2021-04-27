Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

Beginning on April 27, 2021, EOG Resources, Inc. sent the following communication to certain stockholders of the Company.

Dear EOG Stockholders:

We are writing to provide you with an update regarding EOG’s board diversity disclosures and related commitments.

Race and Ethnicity Disclosure

Our current disclosures regarding the composition of our Board of Directors (“Board”) include the gender composition of our Board as well as a photograph and biographical information for each of our directors.

Based on feedback from our stockholders and other stakeholders, we will expand our disclosures, beginning with the proxy statement for our 2022 annual stockholders meeting, to include the racial/ethnic composition of our Board.

While we currently have two female directors on our Board, we do not have any racially or ethnically diverse Board members. To further the progress we have made in recent years in increasing the diversity of our Board, EOG and its Board are actively seeking racially or ethnically diverse director candidates for our Board.

Identification of Minority & Women Director Candidates (“Rooney Rule”)

The Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee of our Board (“Nominating Committee”) has various sources for identifying potential director candidates, including current and former directors, EOG’s contacts in the business community and professional search firms.

As is discussed on page 11 of our 2021 proxy statement, in any instance that the Nominating Committee retains a search firm to assist in identifying director candidates, the Nominating Committee is required to affirmatively instruct such search firm to include qualified minority and women candidates for consideration by the Board and the Nominating Committee.

We believe these provisions of the Nominating Committee’s Charter and our Corporate Governance Guidelines further demonstrate our continuing commitments to pursuing board diversity and the identification of qualified minority and women candidates. We intend to enhance our future proxy statement disclosures to highlight these provisions of our corporate governance program.

Support for Director Nominee Julie J. Robertson

Julie J. Robertson has served as a director of EOG since January 2019 and as Chairperson of our Nominating Committee since April 2019.