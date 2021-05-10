Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

UNITED STATES

The following is an article which was originally published by Bloomberg News on May 10, 2021 which contains quotes from Toby Z. Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer of EQT Corporation, regarding EQT Corporation’s proposed transaction with Alta Resources Development, LLC.

Era of Shale Gas Gluts Set to End With More M&As, EQT CEO Says

Bloomberg News

By Gerson Freitas Jr.

10 May 2021

• Takeover of private drillers will bring discipline to industry • Funding for new closely held ventures is scarce after downturn

EQT Corp., the U.S. natural gas giant that has just bought a closely held rival for $2.9 billion, expects more consolidation will help put an end to supply gluts as publicly traded explorers dominate the industry.

Toby Rice, EQT’s chief executive officer, said private drillers such as the company’s recently acquired Alta Resources Development LLC are unlikely to be replaced by new ones as funding for new exploration ventures is scarce.

“The pipe of private equity-backed companies has almost been shut off,” Rice said in an interview. “You don’t have private equity companies feeding more private equity-backed energy companies into the mix.”

A decade of wild spending in U.S. shale gas brought on excess supplies and plunging prices that precipitated many producers into bankruptcy, with investors urging explorers to check spending and boost returns instead of focusing on growth. The market crash triggered by the pandemic last year only made the situation worse and the call for discipline stronger.

While publicly traded companies have largely heeded the message from shareholders, even amid a rebound in energy prices, discipline from private drillers is more uncertain.

“These private operators are being consolidated by the publics that will put their assets to a maintenance mode,” Rice said. He said drilling in Alta’s acreage in the years to come will be only the necessary to keep production levels flat.

The oil-rich Permian Basin straddling West Texas and southeastern New Mexico has been particularly busy with deals. But consolidation is also picking up for gas producers in Appalachia, led by EQT.

The Pittsburgh-based explorer has made acquisitions totaling more that $11 billion over the past five years. That includes the $6.5 billion takeover of Rice Energy, the closely held driller founded by Rice’s family, in 2017. The company also acquired Chevron Corp.’s assets in Appalachia for $735 million in October.

“The days of growth are behind us,” Rice said, citing the industry’s newfound discipline. “We are in a different era of shale development.”

