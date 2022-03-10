4 hours ago
American Hydrogen presented at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
5 hours ago
Interview with David Moore of ESG Solutions
6 hours ago
OPEC+ output boost seen unlikely to come from UAE pressure alone
7 hours ago
U.S. states weigh tax breaks to ease pain at the gas pump
8 hours ago
Chesapeake Energy Corporation Completes Acquisition of Chief E&D Holdings, LP and affiliates of Tug Hill, Inc.
9 hours ago
U.S. energy chief calls for more oil output amid ‘war footing’

Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

in 360 Company Releases   by

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

SCHEDULE 14A

 

 

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No.     )

Filed by the Registrant    ☑

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant    ☐

Check the appropriate box:

 

Preliminary Proxy Statement

 

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

 

Definitive Proxy Statement

 

Definitive Additional Materials

 

Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

 

 

EOG Resources, Inc.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

 

 

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check all boxes that apply):

 

No fee required.

 

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

 

Fee computed on table in exhibit required by Item 25(b) per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

             
Your Vote Counts!         
EOG RESOURCES, INC.                       
  

2022 Annual Meeting                        

 

Vote by April 19, 2022                               

 

11:59 PM ET                                      

   

  LOGO

 

                         EOG RESOURCES, INC.

                         1111 BAGBY

                         SKY LOBBY 2

                         HOUSTON, TX 77002

   

 

LOGO     

 

        
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

                         D68127-P66483

 

LOGO

                  

You invested in EOG RESOURCES, INC. and it’s time to vote!

You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy material for the stockholders meeting to be held on April 20, 2022.

Get informed before you vote

View the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, 2022 Proxy Statement and 2021 Annual Report online OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of such materials by requesting prior to April 6, 2022. If you would like to request a copy of the materials for this and/or future shareholder meetings, you may (1) visit www.ProxyVote.com, (2) call 1-800-579-1639 or (3) send an email to [email protected] If sending an email, please include your control number (indicated below) in the subject line. Unless requested, you will not otherwise receive a paper or email copy.

 

LOGO

 

 

 

 

  *

Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance.

 

V1.1

Vote at www.ProxyVote.com

 

 

THIS IS NOT A VOTABLE BALLOT

This is an overview of the proposals being presented at the upcoming stockholders meeting. Please follow the instructions on the reverse side to vote these important matters.

 

  Voting Items    Board
Recommends
 
  1.   To elect ten directors of the Company to hold office until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified.   
 
  Nominees:   
 
  1a.   Janet F. Clark    LOGO  For
 
  1b.   Charles R. Crisp    LOGO  For
 
  1c.   Robert P. Daniels    LOGO  For
 
  1d.   James C. Day    LOGO  For
 
  1e.   C. Christopher Gaut    LOGO  For
 
  1f.   Michael T. Kerr    LOGO  For
 
  1g.   Julie J. Robertson    LOGO  For
 
  1h.   Donald F. Textor    LOGO  For
 
  1i.   William R. Thomas    LOGO  For
 
  1j.   Ezra Y. Yacob    LOGO  For
 
  2.   To ratify the appointment by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Deloitte & Touche LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, as auditors for the Company for the year ending December 31, 2022.    LOGO  For
 
  3.   To approve, by non-binding vote, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.    LOGO  For
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

 

Prefer to receive an email instead? While voting on www.ProxyVote.com, be sure to click “Sign up for E-delivery”.

D68128-P66483                                                                      

Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.