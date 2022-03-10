Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 14A
Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. )
Filed by the Registrant ☑
Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐
Check the appropriate box:
|☐
|
Preliminary Proxy Statement
|☐
|
Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
|☐
|
Definitive Proxy Statement
|☑
|
Definitive Additional Materials
|☐
|
Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12
EOG Resources, Inc.
(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)
(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)
Payment of Filing Fee (Check all boxes that apply):
|☑
|
No fee required.
|☐
|
Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
|☐
|
Fee computed on table in exhibit required by Item 25(b) per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
|Your Vote Counts!
|EOG RESOURCES, INC.
|
2022 Annual Meeting
Vote by April 19, 2022
11:59 PM ET
|
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
1111 BAGBY
SKY LOBBY 2
HOUSTON, TX 77002
|
|
D68127-P66483
You invested in EOG RESOURCES, INC. and it’s time to vote!
You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy material for the stockholders meeting to be held on April 20, 2022.
Get informed before you vote
View the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, 2022 Proxy Statement and 2021 Annual Report online OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of such materials by requesting prior to April 6, 2022. If you would like to request a copy of the materials for this and/or future shareholder meetings, you may (1) visit www.ProxyVote.com, (2) call 1-800-579-1639 or (3) send an email to [email protected] If sending an email, please include your control number (indicated below) in the subject line. Unless requested, you will not otherwise receive a paper or email copy.
|*
|
Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance.
V1.1
Vote at www.ProxyVote.com
THIS IS NOT A VOTABLE BALLOT
This is an overview of the proposals being presented at the upcoming stockholders meeting. Please follow the instructions on the reverse side to vote these important matters.
|Voting Items
|Board
Recommends
|1.
|To elect ten directors of the Company to hold office until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified.
|Nominees:
|1a.
|Janet F. Clark
|For
|1b.
|Charles R. Crisp
|For
|1c.
|Robert P. Daniels
|For
|1d.
|James C. Day
|For
|1e.
|C. Christopher Gaut
|For
|1f.
|Michael T. Kerr
|For
|1g.
|Julie J. Robertson
|For
|1h.
|Donald F. Textor
|For
|1i.
|William R. Thomas
|For
|1j.
|Ezra Y. Yacob
|For
|2.
|To ratify the appointment by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Deloitte & Touche LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, as auditors for the Company for the year ending December 31, 2022.
|For
|3.
|To approve, by non-binding vote, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.
|For
|Prefer to receive an email instead? While voting on www.ProxyVote.com, be sure to click “Sign up for E-delivery”.
D68128-P66483