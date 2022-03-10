Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant ☑

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐

Check the appropriate box:

☐ Preliminary Proxy Statement

☐ Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

☐ Definitive Proxy Statement

☑ Definitive Additional Materials

☐ Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

EOG Resources, Inc.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check all boxes that apply):

☑ No fee required.

☐ Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

☐ Fee computed on table in exhibit required by Item 25(b) per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

Your Vote Counts! EOG RESOURCES, INC. 2022 Annual Meeting Vote by April 19, 2022 11:59 PM ET EOG RESOURCES, INC. 1111 BAGBY SKY LOBBY 2 HOUSTON, TX 77002 D68127-P66483 You invested in EOG RESOURCES, INC. and it’s time to vote! You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy material for the stockholders meeting to be held on April 20, 2022. Get informed before you vote View the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, 2022 Proxy Statement and 2021 Annual Report online OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of such materials by requesting prior to April 6, 2022. If you would like to request a copy of the materials for this and/or future shareholder meetings, you may (1) visit www.ProxyVote.com, (2) call 1-800-579-1639 or (3) send an email to [email protected] If sending an email, please include your control number (indicated below) in the subject line. Unless requested, you will not otherwise receive a paper or email copy. * Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance. V1.1