Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

The Board of Supervisory Directors recommends that you vote FOR the following:

1. To elect one new Class II Supervisory Director and to re-elect two current Class II Supervisory Directors to serve under the terms and conditions described within the proxy statement until our annual meeting in 2025 and until their successors shall have been duly elected and qualified;

1a) Katherine Murray

1b) Martha Carnes

1c) Michael Straughen

The Board of Supervisory Directors recommends you vote FOR the following proposals:

2. To appoint KPMG, including its U.S. and Dutch affiliates (collectively, "KPMG"), as Core Laboratories N.V.'s independent registered public accountants for the year ending December 31, 2022. 7. To approve and resolve the extension of the authority to limit or exclude the preemptive rights of the holders of our common shares and/or preference shares up to a maximum of 10% of outstanding shares per annum until November 19, 2023.

3. To confirm and adopt our Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts in the English language for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, following a discussion of our Dutch Report of the Management Board for that same period. 8. To: (a) approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation philosophy, policies and procedures described in the section entitled Compensation Discussion and Analysis ("CD&A"), and the compensation of Core Laboratories N.V.'s named executive officers as disclosed pursuant to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's compensation disclosure rules, including the compensation tables;

4. To approve and resolve the cancellation of our repurchased shares held at 12:01 a.m. CEST on May 19, 2022. (b) cast a favorable advisory vote on the remuneration report referred to in Section 2:135b of the Dutch Civil Code for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

5. To approve and resolve the extension of the existing authority to repurchase up to 10% of our issued share capital from time to time for an 18-month period, until November 19, 2023, and such repurchased shares may be used for any legal purpose. 9. To transact such other business as may properly come before the annual meeting or any adjournment thereof.

6. To approve and resolve the extension of the authority to issue shares and/or to grant rights (including options to purchase) with respect to our common and preference shares up to a maximum of 10% of outstanding shares per annum until November 19, 2023.