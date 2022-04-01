Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

1 min ago
*** Exercise Your Right to Vote ***

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the

Shareholder Meeting to Be Held on May 13, 2022

 

            

 

APA CORPORATION

       

 

Meeting Information

    
      

 

    Meeting Type: Annual Meeting

    
      

 

    For holders as of: March 14, 2022

    
      

 

    Date:  May 13, 2022        Time: 10:00 AM CDT

    
      

 

    Location:  Virtual

    
      

    

    
    

 

  

 

  
    

 

You are receiving this communication because you hold shares in the above named company.

 

This is not a ballot. You cannot use this notice to vote these shares. This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. You may view the proxy materials online at www.proxyvote.com or easily request a paper copy (see reverse side).

 

We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting.

 

 

      

 

See the reverse side of this notice to obtain proxy materials and voting instructions.

 

— Before You Vote —

How to Access the Proxy Materials

 

    

 

Proxy Materials Available to VIEW or RECEIVE:

 

    
    

1. Apache Corporation Form 10-K            2. Notice & Proxy Statement

 

     
     How to View Online:    
    

 

Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow   LOGO   (located on the following page) and visit: www.proxyvote.com.

 

    
    

How to Request and Receive a PAPER or E-MAIL Copy:

 

    
    

If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of these documents, you must request one. There is NO charge for requesting a copy. Please choose one of the following methods to make your request:

 

    
    

1) BY INTERNET:

  

www.proxyvote.com

    
    

2) BY TELEPHONE:

  

1-800-579-1639

    
    

3) BY E-MAIL*:

  

[email protected]

    
    

 

*  If requesting materials by e-mail, please send a blank e-mail with the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow   LOGO   (located on the following page) in the subject line.

    
    

 

Requests, instructions and other inquiries sent to this e-mail address will NOT be forwarded to your investment advisor. Please make the request as instructed above on or before May 1, 2022 to facilitate timely delivery.

 

    
          
    

How To Vote

Please Choose One of the Following Voting Methods

 

  
          
    

Vote In Person: Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually. Please visit www.proxydocs.com/APA for additional information.

 

Vote By Internet: To vote now by Internet, go to www.proxyvote.com. Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow   LOGO   available and follow the instructions.

 

Vote By Mail: You can vote by mail by requesting a paper copy of the materials, which will include a voting instruction form.

 

    
      

          Voting items              

The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following proposal(s):

 

1.

Election of Directors

Nominees

 

01

Annell R. Bay

 

02

John J. Christmann IV

 

03

Juliet S. Ellis

 

04

Charles W. Hooper

 

05

Chansoo Joung

 

06

John E. Lowe

 

07

H. Lamar McKay

 

08

Amy H. Nelson

 

09

Daniel W. Rabun

 

10

Peter A. Ragauss

 

11

David L. Stover

The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following proposal(s):

 

12

Ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as APA’s Independent Auditors

 

13

Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation of APA’s Named Executive Officers

 

 

NOTE: Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

 

 

          LOGO   
      
      
          Voting Instructions              
