Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

Your Vote Counts!
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.
2022 Annual Meeting
Vote by May 18, 2022 11:59 PM ET
You invested in CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC. and it’s time to vote!
You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy material for the shareholder meeting to be held on May 19, 2022.
Get informed before you vote
View the Annual Report, Notice & Proxy Statement online OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of the material(s) by requesting prior to May 05, 2022. If you would like to request a copy of the material(s) for this and/or future shareholder meetings, you may (1) visit www.ProxyVote.com, (2) call 1-800-579-1639 or (3) send an email to [email protected] If sending an email, please include your control number (indicated below) in the subject line. Unless requested, you will not otherwise receive a paper or email copy.
For complete information and to vote, visit www.ProxyVote.com
Vote in Person at the Meeting*
May 19, 2022 10:00 AM CDT
Virtual Meeting please visit https://web.lumiagm.com/294221297 (password: continental2022)
*If you choose to vote these shares in person at the meeting, you must request a “legal proxy.” To do so, please follow the instructions at www.ProxyVote.com or request a paper copy of the materials, which will contain the appropriate instructions. Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance.
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.
This is an overview of the proposals being presented at the 2022 Annual Meeting
Vote by May 18, 2022 11:59 PM ET
Voting Items Board Recommends
1. Election of Directors
Nominees:
01 William B. Berry 04 Lon McCain 07 Timothy G. Taylor For
02 Harold G. Hamm 05 John T. McNabb, II
03 Shelly Lambertz 06 Mark E. Monroe
2. Approval of the Company’s 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan. For
3. Ratification of selection of Grant Thornton LLP as independent registered public accounting firm. For
4. Approve, by a non-binding vote, the compensation of the named executive officers. For NOTE: Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Under New York Stock Exchange rules, brokers may vote “routine” matters at their discretion if your voting instructions are not communicated to us at least 10 days before the meeting. We will nevertheless follow your instructions, even if the broker’s discretionary vote has already been given, provided your instructions are received prior to the meeting date.
