Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant Filed by a party other than the Registrant      

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX:
  Preliminary Proxy Statement
Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
Definitive Proxy Statement
  Definitive Additional Materials
Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12

Southwestern Energy Company

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)
(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

PAYMENT OF FILING FEE (CHECK ALL BOXES THAT APPLY):
  No fee required
Fee paid previously with preliminary materials
Fee computed on table in exhibit required by Item 25(b) per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11


     
                                                                                            

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
10000 ENERGY DRIVE
SPRING, TX 77389

Your Vote Counts!

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY

2022 Annual Meeting
Vote by May 18, 2022
11:59 PM ET

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 

You invested in SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY and it's time to vote!
You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy material for the shareholder meeting to be held on May 19, 2022.

Get informed before you vote
View the Notice & Proxy Statement online OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of the material(s) by requesting prior to May 05, 2022.

 
For complete information and to vote, visit www.ProxyVote.com  

Smartphone users
Point your camera here and
vote without entering a
Vote in Person at the Meeting*
May 19, 2022
9:00 AM CDT

 

10000 Energy Drive
* Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance. At the meeting, you will need to request a ballot to vote these shares.


Vote at www.ProxyVote.com

THIS IS NOT A VOTABLE BALLOT

This is an overview of the proposals being presented at the
upcoming shareholder meeting. Please follow the instructions on
the reverse side to vote these important matters.


Board
Voting Items Recommends
1. Election of Directors
Nominees:
01)   John D. Gass 04)   Greg D. Kerley 07)   Anne Taylor For
02)   S. P. "Chip" Johnson IV 05)   Jon A. Marshall 08)   Denis J. Walsh III
03)   Catherine A. Kehr 06)   Patrick M. Prevost 09)   William J. Way
   
2. Non-binding advisory vote to approve compensation of our Named Executive Officers for 2021 (Say-on-Pay). For
3. To consider and act upon a proposal to approve our 2022 Incentive Plan. For
4. Proposal to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. For
5. To consider and act upon a shareholder proposal regarding special meetings, if properly presented at the Annual Meeting. Against
   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 		    
 
